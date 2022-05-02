About this product
Infused with premium cannabis extracts, our salve has been carefully crafted for easy application, quick absorption and powerful pain-relieving potential making it a wonderful addition to even the busiest daily routine. Enjoy the gently invigorating scents of Lavender, Frankincense and essential oils as you apply the silky-smooth salve to target areas, then feel much-needed relief in your sore muscles and achy joints.
The Cannabis Plant-stimulates your own endocannabinoid system to promote your body’s natural healing and homeostasis response. Cannabis has also been shown to have anti-inflammatory, analgesic and calming abilities.
Voted Topical of the Year - Greenway Best of the Industry: Readers Choice 2022
Bred by HGH Seeds, Chardonnay is a beautiful purple CBD cultivar created by crossing Black Rose with Cherry Wine. It gets its dark purple color from Black Rose and its flavor profile from Cherry Wine. Expect notes of fresh strawberry-rhubarb jam and candied raspberries, which are accompanied by the non-euphoric effects of CBD genetics.
