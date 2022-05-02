Heartland Labs Herbal ReLeaf Salve has been carefully handcrafted using the highest quality botanicals and is perfect for a wide range of topical applications to help aid in relief. While most are familiar with the berries and flowers of the Elderberry plant, which has been used for thousands of years by indigenous peoples to relieve sun burns, bug bites, and wounds. Partnered with local elderberry and hemp farm, Elder Farms, for local fresh material. 150mg of local full-spectrum CBD paired with 150mg of in-house produced distillate.



Infused with premium cannabis extracts, our salve has been carefully crafted for easy application, quick absorption and powerful pain-relieving potential making it a wonderful addition to even the busiest daily routine. Enjoy the gently invigorating scents of Lavender, Frankincense and essential oils as you apply the silky-smooth salve to target areas, then feel much-needed relief in your sore muscles and achy joints.



The Cannabis Plant-stimulates your own endocannabinoid system to promote your body’s natural healing and homeostasis response. Cannabis has also been shown to have anti-inflammatory, analgesic and calming abilities.



Voted Topical of the Year - Greenway Best of the Industry: Readers Choice 2022

