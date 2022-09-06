About this product
Heartland Holistics Night Time patch is 12-hour extended release. 20mg CBD isolate, 20mg CBN isolate and 20mg THC in-house produced distillate. The patch is made with a polymer blend which is hypoallergenic and latex free.
Studies show CBD is beneficial for: chronic pain, inflammation, migraines, epilepsy, autoimmune diseases, depression, and anxiety.
CBN can be used effectively as a sleep aid or sedative. This cannabinoid has also been shown to help regulate the immune system and works to relieve the pain and inflammation caused by several conditions.
THC is beneficial for: pain relief, eases nausea & vomiting, effective sleep aid, antibacterial, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and muscle relaxant.
Studies show CBD is beneficial for: chronic pain, inflammation, migraines, epilepsy, autoimmune diseases, depression, and anxiety.
CBN can be used effectively as a sleep aid or sedative. This cannabinoid has also been shown to help regulate the immune system and works to relieve the pain and inflammation caused by several conditions.
THC is beneficial for: pain relief, eases nausea & vomiting, effective sleep aid, antibacterial, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and muscle relaxant.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heartland Labs
Heartland Labs is a Missouri native, family owned and operated manufacturing facility in Buffalo, MO. Winner of the Missouri Greenway Magazine, Readers Choice Best of the Industry Award for Start-Up of the Year and Best Topical of the Year for 2022. Heartland Labs utilizes state of the art hydrocarbon extraction instruments with lab grade, high purity solvents. Our products are tested every step of the way with our in-house testing equipment, and are sent off to a third party testing facility for state mandated compliance testing. Quality, safety and consistency is at the heart of everything we do.
State License(s)
MAN000079
MAN000079