We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Heavenly Buds
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
10 products
Pre-rolls
Jack the Ripper Infused Pre-Rolls 1.5g 2-pack
by Heavenly Buds
THC 42%
CBD 0.1%
Pre-rolls
Jack the Ripper Pre-Roll 1g
by Heavenly Buds
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Yoda Pre-Roll 1g
by Heavenly Buds
THC 15%
CBD 0%
Flower
Kourtney Luv
by Heavenly Buds
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Chocolate Marshmallows Pre-roll 1g
by Heavenly Buds
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Kimbo Kush Pre-Roll 1g
by Heavenly Buds
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Obama Buckshot
by Heavenly Buds
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Larry OG Pre-rolls 3-pack 2.5g
by Heavenly Buds
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Green Crack Pre-Roll 1g
by Heavenly Buds
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Super Lemon Haze Pre-Roll 1g
by Heavenly Buds
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Home
Brands
Heavenly Buds
Catalog
Cannabis