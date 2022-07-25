The first “buddies” in our Munchies line, this crispy, peanut buttery, chocolatey bonanza has an incredible mixture of corn cereal coated with peanut butter, dark chocolate, and powdered sugar will become a fast favorite! This delicious snackable munch contains 100mg of THC (10 standard doses) per package.
MSRP $17.00 plus state and local taxes
Heavenly Sweet award-winning products are made using the finest quality ingredients and prepared adhering to the highest standards. All products are prepared by an experienced and knowledgeable staff in a Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) licensed facility. Heavenly Sweet products are created with the adult palate in mind; incorporating satisfying flavor and textural combinations with accurate cannabinoid content. We carefully craft each product for accuracy, variety and to ensure safety and consistency for reliable effect. Your satisfaction is our only goal.
State License(s)
CDPH-10004118
C11-0001173-LIC
