The road ahead might be rocky, but yours doesn’t have to be! Made with chocolate crisp rice cereal, melted marshmallows, and toasted almonds then finished with a dark chocolate schmear, chopped almonds and a white chocolate detail. This hearty creation with it’s chewy goodness and crunchy finish is both perfectly enhanced, with 100mg of THC (10 standard doses) per package, and substantial enough to keep you satisfied for the journey. Cutting guide included in package.
MSRP $17.00 plus state and local taxes
Heavenly Sweet
Heavenly Sweet award-winning products are made using the finest quality ingredients and prepared adhering to the highest standards. All products are prepared by an experienced and knowledgeable staff in a Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) licensed facility. Heavenly Sweet products are created with the adult palate in mind; incorporating satisfying flavor and textural combinations with accurate cannabinoid content. We carefully craft each product for accuracy, variety and to ensure safety and consistency for reliable effect. Your satisfaction is our only goal.
State License(s)
CDPH-10004118
C11-0001173-LIC