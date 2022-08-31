The road ahead might be rocky, but yours doesn’t have to be! Made with chocolate crisp rice cereal, melted marshmallows, and toasted almonds then finished with a dark chocolate schmear, chopped almonds and a white chocolate detail. This hearty creation with it’s chewy goodness and crunchy finish is both perfectly enhanced, with 100mg of THC (10 standard doses) per package, and substantial enough to keep you satisfied for the journey. Cutting guide included in package.

MSRP $17.00 plus state and local taxes