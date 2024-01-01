Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower Strain: Annunaki



Anunnaki is an Indica cross between Tahoe OG and Wedding Cake. renowned for its deeply relaxing and sedating effects, making it the perfect choice for unwinding after a long day or easing into a restful night's sleep. The high begins with a gentle cerebral euphoria that uplifts the mood and melts away stress and anxiety. Her pungent aroma of dank earth, saturated pine trees and sour grapes is reminiscent of classic OG’s with hints of freshly made bakery treats



Rosin: Moroccan Peaches



This extremely rare, award-winning strain has been making big waves coast to coast since taking home 1st Place in the 2023 Emerald Cup. Moroccan Peaches brings a smooth, vibrant, tingly symphony of flavors to the table. Inhale the symphony of terpenes with notes of sweet and sour mango, tropical fruit, and citrus zest with lingering floral notes. This unique hybrid is said to have users feeling uplifted with an energetic boost, fading into a powerful, full body relaxed state. Moroccan Peaches is truly an out-of-this-world experience.



Strain Type: Indica

Effect Profile: Creative, Happy, Energetic

Flavor Profile: Herbal, Tropical fruit, Floral

Lineage:

Annunaki: Tahoe OG x Wedding Cake

Moroccan Peaches : Spanish Barbara x Lemon Tree Skorange

