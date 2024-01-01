Anunnaki x Moroccan Peaches | Indica - Live Rosin Infused 0.5g Preroll 5-Pack
THC —CBD —
About this product
Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower Strain: Annunaki
Anunnaki is an Indica cross between Tahoe OG and Wedding Cake. renowned for its deeply relaxing and sedating effects, making it the perfect choice for unwinding after a long day or easing into a restful night's sleep. The high begins with a gentle cerebral euphoria that uplifts the mood and melts away stress and anxiety. Her pungent aroma of dank earth, saturated pine trees and sour grapes is reminiscent of classic OG’s with hints of freshly made bakery treats
Rosin: Moroccan Peaches
This extremely rare, award-winning strain has been making big waves coast to coast since taking home 1st Place in the 2023 Emerald Cup. Moroccan Peaches brings a smooth, vibrant, tingly symphony of flavors to the table. Inhale the symphony of terpenes with notes of sweet and sour mango, tropical fruit, and citrus zest with lingering floral notes. This unique hybrid is said to have users feeling uplifted with an energetic boost, fading into a powerful, full body relaxed state. Moroccan Peaches is truly an out-of-this-world experience.
Strain Type: Indica
Effect Profile: Creative, Happy, Energetic
Flavor Profile: Herbal, Tropical fruit, Floral
Lineage:
Annunaki: Tahoe OG x Wedding Cake
Moroccan Peaches : Spanish Barbara x Lemon Tree Skorange
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
