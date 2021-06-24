About this product
Combining only the Ultra Pure and Ultra Potent concentrates with mouthwatering, real fruit flavors, Heavy Hitters’ gummies are the best tasting and heaviest hitting gummies on the market.
Get ready for a sweetly tart, big apple flavor that unleashes a focused and driven, creative high followed by calming effects that will leave you in a perfectly relaxed state.
20MG THC / Piece (2 Servings / Piece)
Gluten Free | Dairy Free | Nut Free
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sweet and sour crispy green apple
Effect Profile: Creative, Focused, Relaxed
Terpene Blend: Terpinolene, Myrcene, Limonene
Powered By: Big Apple
About this strain
Atomic Apple is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Mints with Apple Fritter. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Atomic Apple - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.