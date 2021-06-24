Experience euphoria in the most delicious way possible.

Combining only the Ultra Pure and Ultra Potent concentrates with mouthwatering, real fruit flavors, Heavy Hitters’ gummies are the best tasting and heaviest hitting gummies on the market.



Get ready for a sweetly tart, big apple flavor that unleashes a focused and driven, creative high followed by calming effects that will leave you in a perfectly relaxed state.



20MG THC / Piece (2 Servings / Piece)

Gluten Free | Dairy Free | Nut Free



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet and sour crispy green apple

Effect Profile: Creative, Focused, Relaxed

Terpene Blend: Terpinolene, Myrcene, Limonene



Powered By: Big Apple