Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



If you’ve ever enjoyed Banana Cream, you’ll instantly recognize this strain’s sweet banana flavor… but this couch copilot has a twist: Mixed up with a splash of citrusy-piney-diesely Jealousy, Banana Cream Jealousy is a heavy hitting indica with a unique and complex (but still delicious) flavor profile. Expect a happy, social high with enough relaxation to melt you into your couch, but without completely knocking you out.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Banana, Sweet, Earth

Effect Profile: Happy, Social, Relaxed

Lineage: Cross between Banana Cream and Jealousy

