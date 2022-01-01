About this product
Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
If you’ve ever enjoyed Banana Cream, you’ll instantly recognize this strain’s sweet banana flavor… but this couch copilot has a twist: Mixed up with a splash of citrusy-piney-diesely Jealousy, Banana Cream Jealousy is a heavy hitting indica with a unique and complex (but still delicious) flavor profile. Expect a happy, social high with enough relaxation to melt you into your couch, but without completely knocking you out.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Banana, Sweet, Earth
Effect Profile: Happy, Social, Relaxed
Lineage: Cross between Banana Cream and Jealousy
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
