Banana Pie Full Spectrum Live Resin 1g Concentrate - Batter (Hybrid)
About this product
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
Cultivar Description
The rich sweetness of banana cream and buttery crust, accompanied by notes of savory cherries. Banana Pie creates an almost instant state of laid-back, euphoric, bliss that encourages your imagination.
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Creative, Uplifting
Taste Profile: Bananas, Cookie, Berries
Lineage: Cross of Banana Kush and Cherry Pie
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.