Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



Cultivar Description

The rich sweetness of banana cream and buttery crust, accompanied by notes of savory cherries. Banana Pie creates an almost instant state of laid-back, euphoric, bliss that encourages your imagination.



Effect Profile: Euphoric, Creative, Uplifting



Taste Profile: Bananas, Cookie, Berries



Lineage: Cross of Banana Kush and Cherry Pie