Experience euphoria in the most delicious way possible.

Combining only the Ultra Pure and Ultra Potent concentrates with mouthwatering, real fruit flavors, Heavy Hitters’ gummies are the best tasting and heaviest hitting gummies on the market.



Bursting with sweetly sharp blueberry flavor and blitzing your senses with a full-body creative and heady high, this gummy is the perfect choice for taking control of your epic day.



20MG THC / Piece (2 Servings / Piece)

Gluten Free | Dairy Free | Nut Free



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Sweet and tangy blueberry

Effect Profile: Cerebral, Full-body high, Creative, Aroused

Terpene Blend: Myrcene, Limonene, Linalool

Powered By: Blue Dream

