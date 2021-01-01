About this product
Experience euphoria in the most delicious way possible.
Combining only the Ultra Pure and Ultra Potent concentrates with mouthwatering, real fruit flavors, Heavy Hitters’ gummies are the best tasting and heaviest hitting gummies on the market.
20MG THC per piece (portioned into 2-10MG sections)
Gluten Free | Dairy Free | Nut Free
“What dreams may come” from this incredibly potent Indica gummy. Euphoria and deep relaxation wash over you with wave after wave of heavy Indica effects delivered through the luscious flavor of mixed berries.
I/H/S: Indica
Flavor: Multi-layered flavors of mixed berries
Terpene Blend: Beta Caryophyllene, Linalool, Myrcene
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
