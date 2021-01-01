Experience euphoria in the most delicious way possible.

Combining only the Ultra Pure and Ultra Potent concentrates with mouthwatering, real fruit flavors, Heavy Hitters’ gummies are the best tasting and heaviest hitting gummies on the market.



20MG THC per piece (portioned into 2-10MG sections)



Gluten Free | Dairy Free | Nut Free



“What dreams may come” from this incredibly potent Indica gummy. Euphoria and deep relaxation wash over you with wave after wave of heavy Indica effects delivered through the luscious flavor of mixed berries.



I/H/S: Indica



Flavor: Multi-layered flavors of mixed berries



Terpene Blend: Beta Caryophyllene, Linalool, Myrcene