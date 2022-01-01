Rich in terpenes and cannabinoids for a full taste profile.

Blended with ultra pure and potent distillate, for people who want the best of both worlds.



A true dessert strain, Blueberry Muffin, has a rich flavor of sweet vanilla and blueberry with a nutty undertone that starts off with a lifted feeling of focused bliss which sparks your imagination until a full and tingly Indica effect covers your body from head to toe.



Effect Profile: Focused, Blissful, Full-body high



Taste Profile: Sweet vanilla, blueberry, nutty



Lineage: Cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper