Pure, Potent. Perfect.



The Reining Champ of cartridges, Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC. Available at licensed retailers in California and Nevada.



Strain Description

Heavy Hitters' Cherry Lime is a hybrid with enticing and vibrant cherry and lime notes that result in a euphoric and bright, full-bodied high perfect for enjoying a sunny day outside.



Taste Profile: Citrus, Cherry, Lime



Effect Profile: Creative, Relaxed, Happy