About this product
Pure, Potent. Perfect.
The Reining Champ of cartridges, Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC. Available at licensed retailers in California and Nevada.
Strain Description
Heavy Hitters' Cherry Lime is a hybrid with enticing and vibrant cherry and lime notes that result in a euphoric and bright, full-bodied high perfect for enjoying a sunny day outside.
Taste Profile: Citrus, Cherry, Lime
Effect Profile: Creative, Relaxed, Happy
The Reining Champ of cartridges, Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC. Available at licensed retailers in California and Nevada.
Strain Description
Heavy Hitters' Cherry Lime is a hybrid with enticing and vibrant cherry and lime notes that result in a euphoric and bright, full-bodied high perfect for enjoying a sunny day outside.
Taste Profile: Citrus, Cherry, Lime
Effect Profile: Creative, Relaxed, Happy
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC
CCL20-0000106