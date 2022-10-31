Experience euphoria in the most delicious way possible.

Combining only the Ultra Pure and Ultra Potent concentrates with mouthwatering, real fruit flavors, Heavy Hitters’ gummies are the best tasting and heaviest hitting gummies on the market.



Rich and juicy grapes come together with a divinely inspired indica to bring you a heavily relaxed effect for your entire body and a creatively inspiring high for your mind.



20MG THC / Piece (2 Servings / Piece)

Gluten Free | Dairy Free | Nut Free



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Deep, rich grape

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Creative

Terpene Blend: Terpinolene, Myrcene, Limonene

Powered By: God’s Gift

