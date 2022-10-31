About this product
Experience euphoria in the most delicious way possible.
Combining only the Ultra Pure and Ultra Potent concentrates with mouthwatering, real fruit flavors, Heavy Hitters’ gummies are the best tasting and heaviest hitting gummies on the market.
Rich and juicy grapes come together with a divinely inspired indica to bring you a heavily relaxed effect for your entire body and a creatively inspiring high for your mind.
20MG THC / Piece (2 Servings / Piece)
Gluten Free | Dairy Free | Nut Free
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Deep, rich grape
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Creative
Terpene Blend: Terpinolene, Myrcene, Limonene
Powered By: God’s Gift
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC
CCL20-0000106