Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Jelly Mints is a cool and refreshing companion for those lazy afternoons and weekends - the perfect blend of sedation and happiness, all wrapped up in an earthy sweet package. Spend some quality time with this hard hitting hybrid for a relaxing, all-over high. Jelly Mints is perfect for the couch, the bed, and anywhere else you’d like to just chill out or nap. Maybe a hammock. DEFINITELY a hammock.



Taste Profile: Earthy, Sweet, Mint



Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Balanced



Lineage: Cross between Animal Mints and Jelly Breath