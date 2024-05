Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower Strain: Julius Caesar



Julius Caesar is the child of imperial powers SoCal Master Kush and SFV OG Kush, giving it a high quality pedigree. Effects are powerful and take over quickly, much like the conqueror it is named after. A high THC content makes this strain ideal for complete stress and anxiety relief. All topped off with a pungent, diesel, pear, taste.



Rosin: Rainbow Belts



With a calming and sedative effect, this Indica-dominant cross between Moonbow and Zkittlez offers a euphoric high leaving you relaxed and happy, while also encouraging a talkative and giggly mood. Notes of sweet fruit and candy make Rainbow belts an especially scrumptious treat for winding down your day.



Strain Type: Indica

Effect Profile: Creative, Happy, Uplifted

Flavor Profile: Citrus, Sweet Fruit, Pear

Lineage:

Julius Caesar: Master Kush x SFV OG Kush

Rainbow Belts: Moonbow x Zkittlez

