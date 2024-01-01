Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower Strain: Kerosene



Kerosene is a potent hybrid created by crossing Sour Diesel with The White. It holds onto the Sour Diesel smell while taking on the trichome production of The White, building a distinctive and memorable strain in both taste and effect. Expect uplifting but powerful euphoria that pairs well with creative activities.



Rosin: Grape Gas



Grape Gas is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through a potent 3-way cross of OG Chem, Grand Daddy Purple, and The Truth. With this bud, the name says it all in the flavor department. Grape Gas brings on the funky tastes, with hints of spicy grape candy, sour citrus, and heavy, gassy, diesel with each toke. The aroma takes a pungent turn, with a heavily sour diesel overtone that's accented by notes of sour citrus and spicy grape, intensifying with each hit.



Strain Type: Indica

Effect Profile: Creative, Uplifting, Relaxed

Flavor Profile: Berry, Grape, Earthy, Gas

Lineage:

Kerosene: Sour Diesel x The White

Grape Gas: OG Chem x Grand Daddy Purp x The Truth

