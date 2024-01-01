Kerosene x Grape Gas | Indica - Live Rosin Infused Pre-Roll - 1.6g Jelly Joint
THC —CBD —
About this product
Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower Strain: Kerosene
Kerosene is a potent hybrid created by crossing Sour Diesel with The White. It holds onto the Sour Diesel smell while taking on the trichome production of The White, building a distinctive and memorable strain in both taste and effect. Expect uplifting but powerful euphoria that pairs well with creative activities.
Rosin: Grape Gas
Grape Gas is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through a potent 3-way cross of OG Chem, Grand Daddy Purple, and The Truth. With this bud, the name says it all in the flavor department. Grape Gas brings on the funky tastes, with hints of spicy grape candy, sour citrus, and heavy, gassy, diesel with each toke. The aroma takes a pungent turn, with a heavily sour diesel overtone that's accented by notes of sour citrus and spicy grape, intensifying with each hit.
Strain Type: Indica
Effect Profile: Creative, Uplifting, Relaxed
Flavor Profile: Berry, Grape, Earthy, Gas
Lineage:
Kerosene: Sour Diesel x The White
Grape Gas: OG Chem x Grand Daddy Purp x The Truth
Flower Strain: Kerosene
Kerosene is a potent hybrid created by crossing Sour Diesel with The White. It holds onto the Sour Diesel smell while taking on the trichome production of The White, building a distinctive and memorable strain in both taste and effect. Expect uplifting but powerful euphoria that pairs well with creative activities.
Rosin: Grape Gas
Grape Gas is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through a potent 3-way cross of OG Chem, Grand Daddy Purple, and The Truth. With this bud, the name says it all in the flavor department. Grape Gas brings on the funky tastes, with hints of spicy grape candy, sour citrus, and heavy, gassy, diesel with each toke. The aroma takes a pungent turn, with a heavily sour diesel overtone that's accented by notes of sour citrus and spicy grape, intensifying with each hit.
Strain Type: Indica
Effect Profile: Creative, Uplifting, Relaxed
Flavor Profile: Berry, Grape, Earthy, Gas
Lineage:
Kerosene: Sour Diesel x The White
Grape Gas: OG Chem x Grand Daddy Purp x The Truth
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
Notice a problem?Report this item