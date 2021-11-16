Strain Description

Heavy Hitters' GrandDaddy Purple is an indica that is a cross between Purple Urkle x Big Bud. This powerful strain combines sweet berry taste with delicious grape undertones. Potent effects will clear your mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation.



Taste Profile: Sweet Berry, Grape, Fruity



Effect Profile: Cerebral Euphoria, Physical Relaxation, Full-body, Sleepy



Lineage: Purple Urkle crossed with Bug Bud



Strain Description

Heavy Hitters' Malibu OG is a light indica with a refreshing, tropical taste profile finished with notes of hibiscus. This strain delivers a happy, well-balanced high.



Taste Profile: Hibiscus, Pineapple, Tropical



Effect Profile: Calm, Relaxed, Sleepy



Lineage: A phenotype of OG Kush, the exact lineage is still a closely guarded secret