Heavy Hitters
Moondrop Grape Ultra Potent Infused Gummy Indica 100mg 5-pack
About this product
At a powerful 20mg per piece, experience euphoria in the most delicious way possible. Combining only Ultra Pure and Ultra Potent concentrates with custom terpene blends to deliver a powerful, targeted experience, Heavy Hitters gummies are the heaviest hitting gummies on the market. Crafted with delicious real fruit flavors and perfect texture to make your mouth water.
20MG THC per piece (portioned into 2-10MG sections)
Be enveloped by the heavily relaxing and euphoric effects of indica terpenes and get lost in the deep and rich flavors of juicy purple grapes.
Strain Type: Indica
Effects: Stress Relief, Anti-Inflammatory, Mood Enhancer
Flavor: Sweet and juicy purple grapes
Terpenes: Beta Caryophyllene, Delta 3 Carene, and Linalool
20MG THC per piece (portioned into 2-10MG sections)
Be enveloped by the heavily relaxing and euphoric effects of indica terpenes and get lost in the deep and rich flavors of juicy purple grapes.
Strain Type: Indica
Effects: Stress Relief, Anti-Inflammatory, Mood Enhancer
Flavor: Sweet and juicy purple grapes
Terpenes: Beta Caryophyllene, Delta 3 Carene, and Linalool
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!