About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
With an uplifting head high that slowly spreads and relaxes your body, Peanut Butter Zkittlez is an indica-heavy hybrid you won’t want to miss. This is a potent and heavy-hitting combination of tasty earthy and sweet berry goodness, guaranteed to put your body in the couch and your head in the clouds.
Taste Profile: Woody, Earthy, Sweet Berry
Effect Profile: Uplifted, Euphoric, Relaxed
Lineage: Cross between Peanut Butter Breath and Zkittlez
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
