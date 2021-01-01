Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



With an uplifting head high that slowly spreads and relaxes your body, Peanut Butter Zkittlez is an indica-heavy hybrid you won’t want to miss. This is a potent and heavy-hitting combination of tasty earthy and sweet berry goodness, guaranteed to put your body in the couch and your head in the clouds.



Taste Profile: Woody, Earthy, Sweet Berry



Effect Profile: Uplifted, Euphoric, Relaxed



Lineage: Cross between Peanut Butter Breath and Zkittlez