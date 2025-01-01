The heaviest hitting joint.



Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.



Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.



Permanent Marker is an Indica-dominant hybrid created through crossing the delicious Biscotti x Jealousy x Sherbet BX strains. This three-way cross is the perfect daytime strain to help you kick-back and relax on a lazy afternoon without a care in the world. The high settles in after a few tokes filling your mind with a sense of lifted creativity that has you feeling happy and artistically inspired. A slightly weighty sense of calm accompanies this blissful state, helping you to settle down and relax without causing too much sedation.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Candy, Citrus, Diesel

Effect Profile: Aroused, Calming, Creative

Lineage: Biscotti x Jealousy x Sherbet BX

read more