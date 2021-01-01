About this product
Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
Royal Skunk is a complex indica-heavy hybrid that doesn’t fall far from the family tree. A cross between Skunk #1 and Freezeland, Royal Skunk has a distinctive skunky aroma, and provides a boost to creativity while melting your stress away.
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Uplifted
Taste Profile: Earthy, Skunk, Pine
Lineage: Cross between Skunk #1 and Freezeland
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
Royal Skunk is a complex indica-heavy hybrid that doesn’t fall far from the family tree. A cross between Skunk #1 and Freezeland, Royal Skunk has a distinctive skunky aroma, and provides a boost to creativity while melting your stress away.
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Uplifted
Taste Profile: Earthy, Skunk, Pine
Lineage: Cross between Skunk #1 and Freezeland
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.