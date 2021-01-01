Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



Royal Skunk is a complex indica-heavy hybrid that doesn’t fall far from the family tree. A cross between Skunk #1 and Freezeland, Royal Skunk has a distinctive skunky aroma, and provides a boost to creativity while melting your stress away.



Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Uplifted



Taste Profile: Earthy, Skunk, Pine



Lineage: Cross between Skunk #1 and Freezeland