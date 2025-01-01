About this product
Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower Strain: Spray Tan
Get that sunny summer feeling with this deliciously tropical hybrid. A cross of Orange Cookies, Sundae Driver, and Spray Tan will turn your day into a mini-vacation with its relaxing body and uplifting mental effects. A great strain for daily use Spray Tan smokes smoothly, leaving the flavors of orange citrus and diesel dancing on your tongue.
Rosin Strain: Garlic Cocktail
Named for its delicious flavor and famous parentage, Garlic Cocktail is the perfect heavy-hitter for all indica lovers. Like its name suggests, Garlic Cocktail gives an herbal garlic flavor with a punch of citrusy tangerine upon exhale. Crafted from the funky GMO x Mimosa strains, the effects will have the user settle into a state of calm that's accompanied by creativity and sociability galore.
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Calming
Flavor Profile: Garlic, Citrus, Gas
Lineage:
Garlic Cocktail: GMO x Mimosa
Spray Tan: Sundae Driver x Orange Cookies
Flower Strain: Spray Tan
Get that sunny summer feeling with this deliciously tropical hybrid. A cross of Orange Cookies, Sundae Driver, and Spray Tan will turn your day into a mini-vacation with its relaxing body and uplifting mental effects. A great strain for daily use Spray Tan smokes smoothly, leaving the flavors of orange citrus and diesel dancing on your tongue.
Rosin Strain: Garlic Cocktail
Named for its delicious flavor and famous parentage, Garlic Cocktail is the perfect heavy-hitter for all indica lovers. Like its name suggests, Garlic Cocktail gives an herbal garlic flavor with a punch of citrusy tangerine upon exhale. Crafted from the funky GMO x Mimosa strains, the effects will have the user settle into a state of calm that's accompanied by creativity and sociability galore.
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Calming
Flavor Profile: Garlic, Citrus, Gas
Lineage:
Garlic Cocktail: GMO x Mimosa
Spray Tan: Sundae Driver x Orange Cookies
Spray Tan x Garlic Cocktail | Sativa - Live Rosin Infused 0.5g Preroll 5-Pack
Heavy HittersPre-rolls
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower Strain: Spray Tan
Get that sunny summer feeling with this deliciously tropical hybrid. A cross of Orange Cookies, Sundae Driver, and Spray Tan will turn your day into a mini-vacation with its relaxing body and uplifting mental effects. A great strain for daily use Spray Tan smokes smoothly, leaving the flavors of orange citrus and diesel dancing on your tongue.
Rosin Strain: Garlic Cocktail
Named for its delicious flavor and famous parentage, Garlic Cocktail is the perfect heavy-hitter for all indica lovers. Like its name suggests, Garlic Cocktail gives an herbal garlic flavor with a punch of citrusy tangerine upon exhale. Crafted from the funky GMO x Mimosa strains, the effects will have the user settle into a state of calm that's accompanied by creativity and sociability galore.
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Calming
Flavor Profile: Garlic, Citrus, Gas
Lineage:
Garlic Cocktail: GMO x Mimosa
Spray Tan: Sundae Driver x Orange Cookies
Flower Strain: Spray Tan
Get that sunny summer feeling with this deliciously tropical hybrid. A cross of Orange Cookies, Sundae Driver, and Spray Tan will turn your day into a mini-vacation with its relaxing body and uplifting mental effects. A great strain for daily use Spray Tan smokes smoothly, leaving the flavors of orange citrus and diesel dancing on your tongue.
Rosin Strain: Garlic Cocktail
Named for its delicious flavor and famous parentage, Garlic Cocktail is the perfect heavy-hitter for all indica lovers. Like its name suggests, Garlic Cocktail gives an herbal garlic flavor with a punch of citrusy tangerine upon exhale. Crafted from the funky GMO x Mimosa strains, the effects will have the user settle into a state of calm that's accompanied by creativity and sociability galore.
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Calming
Flavor Profile: Garlic, Citrus, Gas
Lineage:
Garlic Cocktail: GMO x Mimosa
Spray Tan: Sundae Driver x Orange Cookies
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
Notice a problem?Report this item