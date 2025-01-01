Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower Strain: Spray Tan



Get that sunny summer feeling with this deliciously tropical hybrid. A cross of Orange Cookies, Sundae Driver, and Spray Tan will turn your day into a mini-vacation with its relaxing body and uplifting mental effects. A great strain for daily use Spray Tan smokes smoothly, leaving the flavors of orange citrus and diesel dancing on your tongue.



Rosin Strain: Garlic Cocktail



Named for its delicious flavor and famous parentage, Garlic Cocktail is the perfect heavy-hitter for all indica lovers. Like its name suggests, Garlic Cocktail gives an herbal garlic flavor with a punch of citrusy tangerine upon exhale. Crafted from the funky GMO x Mimosa strains, the effects will have the user settle into a state of calm that's accompanied by creativity and sociability galore.



Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Calming

Flavor Profile: Garlic, Citrus, Gas

Lineage:

Garlic Cocktail: GMO x Mimosa

Spray Tan: Sundae Driver x Orange Cookies

