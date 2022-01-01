Experience euphoria in the most delicious way possible.

Combining only the Ultra Pure and Ultra Potent concentrates with mouthwatering, real fruit flavors, Heavy Hitters’ gummies are the best tasting and heaviest hitting gummies on the market.



20MG THC per piece (portioned into 2-10MG sections)



Gluten Free | Dairy Free | Nut Free



Happily cerebral, physically relaxed. Deliciously sweet strawberry flavor and intense indica and sativa effects combine together to create the perfect storm of edible experiences.



I/H/S: Hybrid



Flavor: Perfectly ripe and sweet strawberries.



Terpene Blend: Myrcene, Terpinolene, Alpha Pinene