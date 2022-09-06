Experience euphoria in the most delicious way possible.

Combining only the Ultra Pure and Ultra Potent concentrates with mouthwatering, real fruit flavors, Heavy Hitters’ gummies are the best tasting and heaviest hitting gummies on the market.



20MG THC per piece (portioned into 2-10MG sections)



Gluten Free | Dairy Free | Nut Free



Spark your imagination with this Sativa-dominant Hybrid and the luscious taste of juicy watermelon. You can expect a calming body effect that also puts your mind in a mental space of flowing thoughts.



I/H/S: Hybrid



Flavor: Juicy, sugary-sweet, watermelon.



Terpene Blend: Limonene, Terpinolene, Beta Caryophyllene