The Reining Champ of cartridges, Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC. Available at licensed retailers in California and Nevada.
Strain Description
Heavy Hitters' Z-Artist FKA is an award-winning indica strain that offers a strong feeling of relaxation with a sense of mental-clarity and focus that results in a functional high. It has a smooth, full-flavored, mix of tropical candy with a delicious grape-dominant, after-taste.
Taste Profile: Grape, Tropical Candy
Effect Profile: Relaxation, Mental clarity, Focus
Lineage: Cross between Grapefruit x Grape Ape
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
