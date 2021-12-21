Pure, Potent. Perfect.



The Reining Champ of cartridges, Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC. Available at licensed retailers in California and Nevada.



Strain Description

Heavy Hitters' Z-Artist FKA is an award-winning indica strain that offers a strong feeling of relaxation with a sense of mental-clarity and focus that results in a functional high. It has a smooth, full-flavored, mix of tropical candy with a delicious grape-dominant, after-taste.



Taste Profile: Grape, Tropical Candy



Effect Profile: Relaxation, Mental clarity, Focus



Lineage: Cross between Grapefruit x Grape Ape