About this product
The Orangutan pre-roll is hand-crafted from ground small buds. This Heavyweight Heads original strain has a piney, citrus aroma paired with a sweet and sour, skunky taste that will captivate your senses and have you coming back for more. The effects will give you an initial boost of energy then slowly settle into a soothing, creative high that lasts for hours.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Weight Heads
Passionately cultivating cannabis for the true connoisseur: The Super Head. Our superior line of products include flower, carts, concentrate, prerolls, and gummies.