About this product
Orangutan is a Heavyweight Heads original creation and a 2021 High Times Cup award winning strain. Its piney, citrus aroma paired with a sweet and sour, skunky taste will captivate your senses and have you coming back for more. The effects will give you an initial boost of energy then slowly settle into a soothing, creative high that lasts for hours.
About this brand
Heavy Weight Heads
Passionately cultivating cannabis for the true connoisseur: The Super Head. Our superior line of products include flower, carts, concentrate, prerolls, and gummies.