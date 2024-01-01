Moon Pie, a dazzling fusion of Cookies and Grandi Flora Project 4151, boasts enchanting light green buds with purple flecks, reminiscent of classic GDP, offering a dense, sticky grind. Its sweet, doughy aroma with a hint of sourness precedes a heavy, smooth, dank smoke that expands luxuriously. A clean, earthy taste with notes of Gas, Gelato, and Durban accompanies a potent effect that slaps you with a heavy head, warm body rush, and a creeping, heady buzz. With 34.879% THC and 36.18% total cannabinoids, Moon Pie elevates your cannabis journey to celestial heights.
Welcome to Qanabliss. Producers of Heights Flower , Blue River California and much more.
Heights is for those who seek more. More out of their flower, more out of their relations and more out of their life. We support those who seek excellence in everything they do.
Our premium LA Indoor hand-trimmed flower is consciously packed in an eco-friendly, compostable, Mylar bag. We stand behind our product and will always display the full terpene and cannabinoid profile for our strains. Heights flower is perfect for those looking for the highest quality indoor flower grown right in the heart of Los Angeles.