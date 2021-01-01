Hemp Bombs
About this product
Hemp Bombs High Potency CBD Pain Rub features 1000mg of CBD to revitalize tired muscles and joints and help you feel better than ever. Perfect for post-workout soreness, relaxing tense muscles and easing joint pain.
• 4 oz of CBD Pain Freeze
• 1000mg of CBD per container
• Tested by Independent Labs
• For External Use Only
• Made in America
