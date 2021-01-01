Hemp Bombs
About this product
Made with premium ingredients and available in three fresh flavors, Blueberry, Mango and Watermelon, our high-quality CBD E-liquid quickly encourages relaxation to help you feel your best.
- 16.5ml bottle of CBD E-Liquid
- 125mg of CBD total
- 75/25 VG/PG split
- Tested by Independent Labs
- No Nicotine, No THC
- Made in America
