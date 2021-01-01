Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs

4oz CBD Pain Relief Rub

Buy Here

About this product

Perfect for post-workout soreness, this triple-medicating bio-coolant offers 400mg of CBD to deliver quick relief for sore and tired muscles in an easy-to-use way.

• 4 oz of CBD Pain Rub
• 400 mg of CBD per container
• Tested by Independent Labs
• Use topically
• Made in America
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!