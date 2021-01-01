Hemp Bombs
About this product
Perfect for post-workout soreness, this triple-medicating bio-coolant offers 400mg of CBD to deliver quick relief for sore and tired muscles in an easy-to-use way.
• 4 oz of CBD Pain Rub
• 400 mg of CBD per container
• Tested by Independent Labs
• Use topically
• Made in America
