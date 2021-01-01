Hemp Bombs
About this product
Formulated with high-quality ingredients and available in three fruity flavors – Blueberry, Mango and Watermelon – this CBD E-Liquid provides relaxation and enjoyment when you need it the most.
- 60ml bottle of CBD E-Liquid
- 750mg of CBD total
- 75/25 VG/PG split
- Tested by Independent Labs
- No Nicotine, No THC
- Made in America
- 60ml bottle of CBD E-Liquid
- 750mg of CBD total
- 75/25 VG/PG split
- Tested by Independent Labs
- No Nicotine, No THC
- Made in America
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!