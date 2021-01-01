About this product

Formulated with high-quality ingredients and available in three fruity flavors – Blueberry, Mango and Watermelon – this CBD E-Liquid provides relaxation and enjoyment when you need it the most.



- 60ml bottle of CBD E-Liquid

- 750mg of CBD total

- 75/25 VG/PG split

- Tested by Independent Labs

- No Nicotine, No THC

- Made in America