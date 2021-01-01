Hemp Bombs
About this product
Achieve peace of mind and a better night’s sleep with Hemp Bombs® 100-Count Botanical CBD Gummies. Our in-house formulated blend of premium CBD and beneficial botanicals helps ease stress and assist with sleeping troubles. Each savory berry-flavored edible holds 15mg of CBD and our botanical blend of Passiflora, Scutellaria and L-Theanine.
• 15mg of CBD per gummy
• 1500mg of CBD per bottle
• Proprietary Botanical Blend
• Vegan
• Tested by Independent Labs
• Made in America
• 15mg of CBD per gummy
• 1500mg of CBD per bottle
• Proprietary Botanical Blend
• Vegan
• Tested by Independent Labs
• Made in America
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!