Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs

Botanical CBD Gummies

Buy Here

About this product

Achieve peace of mind and a better night’s sleep with Hemp Bombs® 100-Count Botanical CBD Gummies. Our in-house formulated blend of premium CBD and beneficial botanicals helps ease stress and assist with sleeping troubles. Each savory berry-flavored edible holds 15mg of CBD and our botanical blend of Passiflora, Scutellaria and L-Theanine.

• 15mg of CBD per gummy
• 1500mg of CBD per bottle
• Proprietary Botanical Blend
• Vegan
• Tested by Independent Labs
• Made in America
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!