Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs

CBD Capsules

Buy Here

About this product

CBD Capsules offer potential health benefits in an easy-to-digest capsule form. These capsules are designed to be conveniently stored for whenever you need them. CBD Capsules provide long-lasting results for those who need a wellness boost.

• 15mg of CBD per capsule
• 120mg of CBD per pack
• Tested by Independent Labs
• Made in America
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!