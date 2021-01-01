Hemp Bombs
About this product
CBD Capsules offer potential health benefits in an easy-to-digest capsule form. These capsules are designed to be conveniently stored for whenever you need them. CBD Capsules provide long-lasting results for those who need a wellness boost.
• 15mg of CBD per capsule
• 120mg of CBD per pack
• Tested by Independent Labs
• Made in America
• 15mg of CBD per capsule
• 120mg of CBD per pack
• Tested by Independent Labs
• Made in America
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!