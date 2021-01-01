Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs

CBD Immunity Gummies

Buy Here

About this product

Support your immune system and feel your best year-round with Hemp Bombs® Immunity CBD Gummies. Each bite-sized edible contains 15mg of premium CBD to keep you relaxed and 50mg of elderberry extract to help maintain your overall wellness. Our CBD Gummies contain the highest-quality ingredients and are made at our in-house facilities in the United States.

• 15mg of CBD per gummy
• 120mg of CBD per bag
• 50mg of Elderberry Extract per gummy
• Tested by Independent Labs
• Made in America
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!