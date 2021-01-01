Hemp Bombs
About this product
Support your immune system and feel your best year-round with Hemp Bombs® Immunity CBD Gummies. Each bite-sized edible contains 15mg of premium CBD to keep you relaxed and 50mg of elderberry extract to help maintain your overall wellness. Our CBD Gummies contain the highest-quality ingredients and are made at our in-house facilities in the United States.
• 15mg of CBD per gummy
• 120mg of CBD per bag
• 50mg of Elderberry Extract per gummy
• Tested by Independent Labs
• Made in America
