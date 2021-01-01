Hemp Bombs
About this product
Featuring menthol and 200mg of premium CBD, this topical gel quickly alleviates aches and pains in muscles and joints. The mess-free applicator makes it easy to use without getting your hands dirty – just swipe and go.
• 3 oz mess-free, roll-on container
• 200mg of CBD per bottle
• Tested by Independent Labs
• Made in America – Visit Our CBD Facility
