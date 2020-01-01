 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Hemp Daddy's Therapeutics
Hemp Daddy's Therapeutics Cover Photo

Hemp Daddy's Therapeutics

Less Pain - More Trails

Seedlings inside one of our hoop houses.
Our 60ml bottles are our most popular product.
Seedlings, early during the grow season. Our products are grown near Longmont, Colorado.
Our transdermal cream is highly effective and very potent. Our 1oz bottle comes in 300mg or 600mg.
Our capsules are a convenient way to consume CBD. We offer them in 20mg capsules.
About Hemp Daddy's Therapeutics

We sell full spectrum CBD products: oils, transdermal cream, and capsules. Made from USDA Organic hemp, grown in Longmont, Colorado. - Leafly Readers use coupon code "Leafly" for 15% off your first first order. Our tinctures and water soluble product are Certified USDA Organic. Hemp Daddy's was stared out of my personal need for help with chronic pain and work related stress. CBD helped me reduce my chronic pain and manage a very stressful time in my life. We have partnered with a leading producer of CBD to bring you Hemp Daddy's Therapeutics. Our products are 100% organic compliant, and made with certified USDA Organic hemp. Not only has CBD helped me personally, but my entire family has benefited, and our customers keep coming back for more.

Available in

United States