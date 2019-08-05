About this product

Less Pain - More Trails. Hemp Daddy's CBD provides relief you can feel.



We offer flavorless (has a slight hemp flavor) and mint in 3 strengths; Regular Strength, Extra Strength, and Advanced Strength.



We offer two sizes; 30ml and 60ml (Regular Strength currently not available in 60ml bottle)

Our 60ml bottle provides the best value. The cost per serving is cheaper.



Regular Strength (10mg of CBD per serving)

Extra Strength (20mg of CBD per serving)

Advanced Strength (30mg of CBD per serving)



Hemp Extract Oil is a nutritional supplement extracted from organic, Colorado-grown hemp. Take one to two droppers of Hemp Daddy’s flavorless hemp extract oil daily to enjoy a happier, healthier life and enjoy many benefits.



You may need to experiment to figure out the proper dosage you need. Start slow, and work up.



Our clean, premium hemp is grown organically in Colorado. The hemp is cultivated and nurtured on a family farm. It is hand harvested before being transferred to a local lab where the CBD is extracted using supercritical CO2 extraction.



Please shake the bottle vigorously before use.



Flavorless Ingredients: Hemp Extract Oil, Organic MCT Oil (fractionated coconut oil)

Mint Flavored Ingredients: Hemp Extract Oil, Organic MCT Oil (fractionated coconut oil), Organic Mint Flavor (Organic Sunflower Seed Oil, Organic Mint Flavor)



Return Policy: “If you are not fully satisfied with your purchase, you may request a full refund on the purchase price within 30 days.”



Not to be used during pregnancy or lactation. If you have a medical condition or take pharmaceutical drugs, please consult your physician before use. Keep out of the reach of children