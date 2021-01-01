Loading…
Hemp Fields Farm

150mg Full-Spectrum CBD-Rich Hemp Extract Oil

About this product

Full-spectrum organically cultivated CBD-rich hemp extract in organic coconut and pressed hemp seed oil
Colorado grown hemp
Bottle contains 150mg CBD
1 fl. oz.
Cultivated using organic, permaculture-based cultivation practices
This product cannot be used with a vaporizer or vaped
