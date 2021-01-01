About this product

Each 30ml bottle contains 500mg of hemp oil (not seed-based, but the actual plant extract), gently blended with natural hemp terpenes with sunflower lecithin that’s been cold-pressed for ideal potency.



30ml tincture bottle.

Comes with 500mg of full spectrum industrial hemp oil.

Includes natural terpenes like Limonene, Humulene, Eugenol and more!

Sunflower Lecithin, cold-pressed, chemical-free, vegetarian-friendly and a great alternative to soy lecithin with a better taste and consistency.