About this product

USE CODE APRIL40 AT CHECKOUT FOR A 40% DISCOUNT during April, while supplies last.

Each 30ml tincture bottle contains 500mg of clean industrial hemp oil (not seed-based, actual plant!) with a gentle mixture of frankincense and kava kava relief, to be soothed, and for more peace of mind. Enjoy!



30ml tincture bottle.

Comes with 500mg of industrial full spectrum hemp oil.

Essence of Frankincense to compound therapeutic value & compliment aroma.

A small portion of Kava Kava essential oil is also added to help relieve stress.