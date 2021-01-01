Our CBD coconut oil salve comes in a 2 oz jar with a pressure sensitive seal for your protection. The jar is dark in color to protect the ingredients. Store in a cool place, if the ingredients get warm they will liquefy just return to a cool environment and it will solidify within a couple of hours. This is an all-natural product and has a shelf life of 1 year. Our all natural CBD coconut oil salve is comprised of the following ingredients chosen to produce a chemical free product for your everyday alternative health care needs. Coconut oil: anti-bacterial and anti-fungal, it is an excellent skin moisturizer packed with vitamin E, Proteins, beneficial acids, Omega 6 and Omega 3 fatty acids which are known to help rebuild your natural skin barrier. CBD: helps to relieve itching and burning, heals scrapes and bruises, high in omega 6 and omega 3 fatty acids. Has an outstanding record of improving skin health and relieving pain and inflammation.