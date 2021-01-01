Cheryy X Otto II (Sweetened) is a unique combination of Aromas and flavors originating from original Cherry genetics combined with award winning Otto II genetics to create this cross of two CBD power strains. The effects of the flower is uplifting, the taste is sweet, floral and fruity. High Resin content and sticky to the touch. The terpene profile for this strain is unlike any other. Definitely one to try. It’s sure to please even the most critical of connoisseurs.