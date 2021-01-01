Our Vape Juice is infused using full spectrum top quality CBD Flower into USP Certified Food Grade 70/30 vg/pg, then filtered down to 20 microns leaving all the original terpene and flavonoid profile of the original flower for your vaping pleasure. It comes in 250mg and 500mg for those who require a little extra kick. Excellent for those wishing to be a bit more discreet. You can vape at full strength or just add some to your favorite flavored E Juice.