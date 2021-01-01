About this product

Our CBD Tincture is made using the age-old extraction process using PGA (Pure grain Alcohol) named the “Green Dragon” The original medicine is what is has been referred to during the times of prohibition. We use this process for its superb extraction ability along with its outstanding absorption capability. We recommend you do some research into cannabis tinctures and the possible benefits derived from them and how they may be of help to you and your personal health. Our tincture is a sub-lingual application (under the tongue) and provides excellent results.