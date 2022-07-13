About this product
3.5 Grams - Premium nug dripped in distillate and then gently rubbed with CBD isolate.
CBD: 75.25%
Cannabinoids: 76.75%
Terpenes: 0.75%
Suggested use:
1. Break apart by hand
2. Place on top of a bowl or pipe, OR break apart finely and mix when rolling.
Packaged in a glass jar.
About this brand
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.