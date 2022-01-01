Candy Jack is a sativa dominant greenhouse grown strain. Candy Jack has beautiful frosted color throughout and a sweet terpene profile with a spicy-floral undertone. High in the terpene Pinene, this strain is great for comfort and focus throughout the day, while also being a potent option testing high in overall cannabinoids and CBD.



CBD: 16.23%



CBC: 0.80%



Total Cannabinoids: 20.52%



Terpenes: 1.68%



Sativa



Feel: Comfort, Calm. Focus



Genotype: Sour Space Candy



Phenotype: Candy Jack selected for its high-pinene terpene profile



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only