About this product
Candy Jack is a sativa dominant greenhouse grown strain. Candy Jack has beautiful frosted color throughout and a sweet terpene profile with a spicy-floral undertone. High in the terpene Pinene, this strain is great for comfort and focus throughout the day, while also being a potent option testing high in overall cannabinoids and CBD.
CBD: 16.23%
CBC: 0.80%
Total Cannabinoids: 20.52%
Terpenes: 1.68%
Sativa
Feel: Comfort, Calm. Focus
Genotype: Sour Space Candy
Phenotype: Candy Jack selected for its high-pinene terpene profile
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
CBD: 16.23%
CBC: 0.80%
Total Cannabinoids: 20.52%
Terpenes: 1.68%
Sativa
Feel: Comfort, Calm. Focus
Genotype: Sour Space Candy
Phenotype: Candy Jack selected for its high-pinene terpene profile
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.