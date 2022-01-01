Introducing Comets: 2 grams of top shelf flower rolled in a king palm wrap, covered in Delta-8 THC using a solvent-free method, then rolled in dry sift kief. A prerolled for the true connoisseur!



Lighting instructions:



Roast the end similar to a cigar, blow out flame. Blast off! The comet is now ready to be smoked.



200mg Delta-8



200mg Dry Sift Kief



Abacus Diesel



CBD: 16.98%



Total Cannabinoids: 20.54%



Terpenes: 7.75%



CBG: 0.38%



Banana MAC



CBD: 10.54%



THCA: 3.64%



Total Cannabinoids: 16.98%



Terpenes: 2.01%



We use full panel tested high cannabinoid/purity Delta-8 extract, which is then applied using a solvent-free method. We do not spray or infuse our Delta8 flower with solvents such as ethanol, and never will.