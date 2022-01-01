About this product
Introducing Comets: 2 grams of top shelf flower rolled in a king palm wrap, covered in Delta-8 THC using a solvent-free method, then rolled in dry sift kief. A prerolled for the true connoisseur!
Lighting instructions:
Roast the end similar to a cigar, blow out flame. Blast off! The comet is now ready to be smoked.
200mg Delta-8
200mg Dry Sift Kief
Abacus Diesel
CBD: 16.98%
Total Cannabinoids: 20.54%
Terpenes: 7.75%
CBG: 0.38%
Banana MAC
CBD: 10.54%
THCA: 3.64%
Total Cannabinoids: 16.98%
Terpenes: 2.01%
We use full panel tested high cannabinoid/purity Delta-8 extract, which is then applied using a solvent-free method. We do not spray or infuse our Delta8 flower with solvents such as ethanol, and never will.
Lighting instructions:
Roast the end similar to a cigar, blow out flame. Blast off! The comet is now ready to be smoked.
200mg Delta-8
200mg Dry Sift Kief
Abacus Diesel
CBD: 16.98%
Total Cannabinoids: 20.54%
Terpenes: 7.75%
CBG: 0.38%
Banana MAC
CBD: 10.54%
THCA: 3.64%
Total Cannabinoids: 16.98%
Terpenes: 2.01%
We use full panel tested high cannabinoid/purity Delta-8 extract, which is then applied using a solvent-free method. We do not spray or infuse our Delta8 flower with solvents such as ethanol, and never will.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.