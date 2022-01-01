About this product
Grape Eraser is extremely pungent, with a sweet berry funk embodying a nostalgic grape eraser aroma. Grown hydroponically indoors. Buds are sticky and colorful, with tones of olive and deep purple. With Kush in its lineage, grape eraser is a unique must-try strain! High in the terpenes Myrcene (0.1.22%) and Limonene (0.30%), giving Grape Eraser well-balanced and potent effects of a hybrid for anytime of day.
CBD: 12.05%
Total Cannabinoids: 15.77%
Terpenes: 1.90%
CBDVA: 0.51%
Hybrid
Feel: Calm, Uplifting, Ease
Genotype: Cherry Chocolate Chip (Cherry Wine x Kush Hemp)
Phenotype: Grape Eraser (Selected for its unique terpene profile)
Cultivated in-house by Hemp Hop
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
CBD: 12.05%
Total Cannabinoids: 15.77%
Terpenes: 1.90%
CBDVA: 0.51%
Hybrid
Feel: Calm, Uplifting, Ease
Genotype: Cherry Chocolate Chip (Cherry Wine x Kush Hemp)
Phenotype: Grape Eraser (Selected for its unique terpene profile)
Cultivated in-house by Hemp Hop
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.