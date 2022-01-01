Grape Eraser is extremely pungent, with a sweet berry funk embodying a nostalgic grape eraser aroma. Grown hydroponically indoors. Buds are sticky and colorful, with tones of olive and deep purple. With Kush in its lineage, grape eraser is a unique must-try strain! High in the terpenes Myrcene (0.1.22%) and Limonene (0.30%), giving Grape Eraser well-balanced and potent effects of a hybrid for anytime of day.



CBD: 12.05%



Total Cannabinoids: 15.77%



Terpenes: 1.90%



CBDVA: 0.51%



Hybrid



Feel: Calm, Uplifting, Ease



Genotype: Cherry Chocolate Chip (Cherry Wine x Kush Hemp)



Phenotype: Grape Eraser (Selected for its unique terpene profile)



Cultivated in-house by Hemp Hop



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only